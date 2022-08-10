Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has named two expatriates after a court convicted them of commercial fraud and sentenced them to three months in prison each and deportation from the kingdom, local media reported.
The pair was charged with violating the kingdom’s anti-commercial fraud law after they were involved in turning their residence into a warehouse for rotten meat and food of unknown origin, Okaz said.
According to the ruling issued by a court in Sakaka in north-western Saudi Arabia, both defendants – an Indian and a Bangladeshi – are ordered to pay an unspecified fine, deported from the kingdom, barred from return and be named to shame at their expense in at least two local newspapers. The court also ordered the seized food products be destroyed.
Over 2,000 kilograms of rotten meat, poultry and fish unfit for human consumption had been seized in their residence in Jouf province in north-western Saudi Arabia, according to the report.
Under Saudi law, commercial fraud is punishable by up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of SR1 million or both penalties. Offenders are also named to shame and deported if they are foreigners.