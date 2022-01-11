Cairo: A Saudi court has turned down a lawsuit filed by a citizen requesting the return of a villa he had earlier gifted to his ex-wife, accusing her of causing troubles that wrecked their marriage, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
The man went to court, saying that he married the woman 30 years ago and he offered her the three-floor villa valued at SR5 million in an attempt to have a stable family life and win over the then wife whom he described as troublemaker and quarrelsome, Okaz said.
The claimant added that after the villa ownership became his wife’s, she continued to ill-treat him and create problems that eventually doomed their marriage.
After divorce, the woman, he claimed, filed several “malicious” lawsuits against him, prompting him to sue her for giving back the gift, arguing that the reason for the gift, i.e. marriage, is now over.
Summoned to the court, the woman contended that her ex-husband had willingly offered her the villa as a gift.
Rejecting the man's request, the court issued a final ruling in favour of the woman's ownership of the property, saying that his request runs counter to the Islamic Sharia law. The court backed its verdict with the saying of the Prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him, that "it is not permissible for anyone to give a gift and then take it back except a father taking back what he gave to his son."