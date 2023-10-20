Dubai: A Saudi citizen in Sakaka has breathed new life into his old family farm, morphing it into a distinctive tourist haven that capitalises on the beauty of nature, palm trees, and traditional rural settings, offering visitors a unique experience in Sakaka, a first of its kind in the city.
The idea germinated post-retirement when the citizen revisited his familial farm which, over the years, had succumbed to neglect, turning into a desolate spot.
The farm, once brimming with childhood memories, particularly of planting palm, olive, and fruit trees alongside his late father, nudged him to envision a novel venture. This vision was to metamorphose the farm into a sustainable tourism project, aligning with the ecological bounties of the Al Jouf region and the mild climate it enjoys.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the citizen embarked on refurbishing over 4,000 square meters of the farm. The renovation retained the thriving trees while introducing pathways adorned with the region’s distinctive Jandal stone.
Furthermore, traditional rural seating areas were crafted out of wood, and open-air lounges were set up to enrich the rustic experience. Visitors can now revel in a variety of baked delicacies, Saudi coffee, and tea amid pastures in the backdrop.
Inaugurated just a few days ago, this rural project unfolds a captivating landscape for visitors, nestled among flourishing palm, aromatic, and fruit trees. The fruit trees have already started to bear mangoes, oranges, and tangerines. The rural seating areas, designed to echo the authenticity of the locale, further enhance the allure of this unique tourist destination.