Cairo: A Saudi child, aged three, was taken to hospital after he and his sister had been attacked by monkeys in south-west Saudi Arabia, according to a local newspaper.
The attack happened near the children’s house in the governorate of Al Makhwah, resulting in a thigh injury sustained by the boy, Saudi news portal Sabq reported quoting their father.
The monkeys had tried to pull the boy, but his 10-year-old sister was able to save him, their father Naif Abdullah said. Both children suffered from trauma due to the attack.
“The boy was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation. The injury caused by the monkeys has been stitched,” the father added.
“These big groups of monkeys pose danger to our children,” he said. Their presence, he added, is often seen in the early mooning. “This threatens public health and tourism in the region,” added Abdullah, who works on the Saudi south border.
“I’m deeply worried over my children because of monkeys while I’m doing my duty of defending my homeland [on the border].” The man urged officials to keep the monkeys at bay to protect children.