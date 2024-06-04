Dubai: Jeddah police arrested a Saudi citizen on Monday after a video was shared online showing him making offensive remarks about the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The Saudi Public Security said that the individual not only engaged in derogatory remarks, but also indulged in blackmailing girls and transgressing public morals.

Consequently, he was arrested, and legal procedures were initiated against him, leading to his referral to the Public Prosecution.

Saudi Authorities urged citizens and residents to promptly report any illicit activities, including drug smuggling, moral violations, or actions contrary to religious values.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce has named and shamed a Saudi national and a Myanmar citizen after being found guilty of engaging in illegal commercial practices related to the decoration trade.