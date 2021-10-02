Cairo: Saudi Arabia has opened its largest book fair, a year after it was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Riyadh International Book Fair opened its doors for the public on Friday with participation of more than 1,000 publishing houses from 30 countries.
Iraq is the guest of honour at this year’s fair launched with the emblem “A New Destination, a New Chapter”.
Stretching on an area of over 36,000 square metres, the event will continue until October 10.
It features seminars, workshops, poetical recitals and stage performances. Places for reading are also designated for the fair-goers.
The current edition of the event marks the biggest in the history of book fairs in the kingdom, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.