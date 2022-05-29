Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday issued several royal orders, relieving high-profile officials of their posts and appointing new ones, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported.
Adel Al Jubeir has been appointed as the Kingdom’s envoy for climate affairs in addition to his duties, while Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Harbi was appointed as the new ambassador to China. Al Harbi was the governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade.
Badr Abdul Mohsen bin Haddab has been relieved of his post as assistant to the Minister of Commerce and appointed as assistant to the chairman of the committee of experts at the Council of Ministers.
Khalid Al Salem has been appointed as Chairman of the Royal Commission for Al Jubail and Yanbu Regions with the rank of a minister.
In another order, Fahad Al Jalajel, Minister of Health Fahad, has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).
Tarek Abdulaziz Al Faris was appointed as an advisor at the Council of Ministers’ General Secretariat with excellent rank.
Najem Abdullah Al Zaid has been named as Deputy Minister of Justice with excellent rank.
Hamoud Al Muraikhi and Abdulrahman Al Kanhal were appointed as advisors at the Royal Court with excellent rank.
Ahmed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al Eissa has been appointed as Director General of the General Directorate of Investigation.