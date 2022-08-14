Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that worshipers can stay for only 10 minutes inside the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medinah, local media reported.
“People wishing to enter the Rawdah Sharif are obliged to take a permit through Tawakkalna or Eatamarna applications,” the ministry said.
All those wishing to perform the rituals of Umrah or prayer in the Rawdah Sharif, whether Saudi citizens, residents, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) nationals or those with various kinds of visas, can now take permit and choose the appropriate times for performing Umrah, the ministry added. Local newspapers did not say whether there was any limit before this decision.
Rawdah Al Sharif is the place located between the Prophet and Aisha’s house and Prophet’s Minbar in Masjid Al Nabawi.
The original size of Rawdah is approximately 22 meters in length and 15 meters in width. Visitors are always excited to offer Nafil prayers in Rawdah Al Sharif, which is considered as the best place, except for obligatory prayers to be better to perform in 1st row behind the Imam.
The Rawdah is part of Prophet’s Mosque (Medinah), and the prayer in it equals in reward of 1,000 prayers.