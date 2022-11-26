Cairo: A woman, who went into a sudden labour in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Medina, gave birth to her baby after hardships, a medical official has said.
The teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, assisted by a health professional who happened to be on site, helped the woman that had a critical childbirth, head of the Red Crescent branch in Medina Dr Ahmad Al Zahrani added, according to Okaz newspaper.
The woman had initially contractions and labour water. “On examining her, it was found that the baby’s head had come out and the childbirth got underway,” he added.
With support from the female health practitioner, the woman gave birth successfully to her baby.
Both the mother and her baby were afterwards transferred to a health care centre, added the official. Neither her age nor nationality was given.