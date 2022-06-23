Cairo: A woman in Saudi Arabia filed a divorce lawsuit at a personal status court, saying her husband had barred her from using the instant multimedia messaging app, Snapchat, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
She explained in her suit that they married five months ago and her husband knew from the beginning she used Snapchat for producing adverts and did not object, Al Watan added.
The woman, whose age was not revealed, said she would not want to continue in the marriage allegedly due to the husband’s abusive behaviour and anger at her pursuit of snapping for commercial adverts.
The woman was eventually awarded divorce after the couple reached a related agreement, the paper said without details.