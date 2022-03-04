Dubai: An intense sandstorm has engulfed Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh on Friday, wrapping the city in overwhelming residue mists that hampered perceivability, influenced temperatures and caused significant traffic delays.
Despite being inconsistent to take place in this season, the tempest still made ominous conditions, creating warm conditions, with the maximum temperature at 30°C and minimum at 16°C.
The humidity level was pegged at 20 per cent with the wind speed in Riyadh recording about 29kmph.
The Saudi Traffic Department in Riyadh has warned road users and drivers to be extremely cautious and to drive gradually while using headlights consistently.
Individuals with respiratory conditions were additionally advised to abstain from going outside where conceivable.
The Saudi Traffic department stressed that the viral videos of traffic accidents taking place due to the storm are old and have been handled at the time by competent authorities.
The Saudi Civil Defense also urged the public to take precautions as sandstorms swept the capital.
In a statement, the civil defense urged people to stay at home, especially those with respiratory illnesses.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), active surface winds will continue on Northern Borders, Riyadh, Eastern and Qassim regions, reducing the horizontal sight, while the sky will be partly cloudy, along with thunderstorms on some parts of eastern and central regions, as the most regions will witness low temperatures.
The report also showed that the surface wind movement on the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly on northern and central parts at a speed of 25-50kmph, and southeasterly to southerly on the southern part at a speed of 25-50kmph while the surface wind movement on the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southerly on the southern part and northwesterly to northerly on the northern part at a speed of 25-50kmph.