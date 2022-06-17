Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned passengers against stealing the belongings of their co-travellers or the property of aircraft.
In a statement on Thursday, the Saudi public prosecution said that whoever is found guilty of stealing a property from an aircraft or the belongings of passengers will be jailed for five years and fined SR 500,000.
According to Article 154 of the Civil Aviation Law in Saudi Arabia, anyone who attempts to steal the property in an aircraft or the belongings of passengers travelling on board is considered a perpetrator of one of the major crimes that necessitates arrest and accountability, the Public Prosecution added.
Article 167 of the Civil Aviation Law also states that any person attempts to commit an illegal act stipulated in Article 154 shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, a fine not exceeding SR500,000, or both penalties together.