Dubai: Saudi Arabia has warned that spreading rumours and lies about matters related to public order is a major crime, and the perpetrators will be arrested and penalised.
The warning comes following some rumours about mass sexual harassment during one of the music festivals held in the Kingdom.
The Saudi Public Prosecution has summoned a number of people in the Kingdom for involvement in spreading lies propogated by hostile parties abroad.
“Criminal procedures are under way against such people and stringent punitive measures, including up to five years in prison and fines amounting to up to SR3 million, will be imposed on the culprits,” a source from the Public Prosecution said.
The source added the penalties also include confiscation of the devices and tools used and publication of the final judgment in the local media at the expense of the convict.
Those arrested were also found guilty of fabricating videos documenting sexual harassment in one of the festivals.
The Public Prosecution stated that spreading rumours and lies about matters related to public order or inciting them or taking part in them through social media, especially those matters whose origins are from hostile parties managed from abroad, is considered a major crime that requires arrest in line with the Anti-Cyber Crime Law and the Law of Criminal Procedures, the source said in a statement.