Dubai: The Saudi Public Prosecution has warned the public against the possession, use, transfer, alteration, adjusting, or disposing of nuclear materials without obtaining a licence, local media reported.
In a statement issued yesterday, the public prosecution said that anyone who causes or may cause the death or serious injury of a person or severe damage to property or the environment would be subjected to a fine up to SR30 million, and jail term for a period of 10 years.
The Public Prosecution clarified that the nuclear material is plutonium or uranium-233, or uranium-233 or uranium-235, in addition to the uranium containing a mixture of isotopes which are found in nature.
It also added that nuclear materials are meant to be any source material, or fissile material, as defined in the Nuclear Safeguards Agreement.