Dubai: A man wanted by Saudi Arabia’s state security detonated an explosive belt killing himself and injuring four others in Jeddah on Wednesday night, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
The fugitive blew himself up after security forces tracked him down and attempted to arrest him in Jeddah’s neighbourhood of Al Samer, a spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security said.
SPA reported that the man was identified as Abdullah bin Zayed Al Shehri.
According to state security, those injured include a Pakistani resident and three security men. They were all transferred to hospital for medical treatment.