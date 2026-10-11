60-day initiative allows eligible Yemeni workers to transfer to new employers with no fees
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has waived outstanding work permit fees for eligible Yemeni workers under a new 60-day initiative allowing them to regularise their status and transfer to new employers, according to the Qiwa platform.
The initiative, which begins today Sunday, covers Yemeni professional workers reported as absent from work before June 16, 2026.
Qiwa said the exemption from overdue financial levies on work permits would apply whether or not workers had previously been issued residency permits. It also covers workers listed as absent who hold final-exit visas, provided those visas are cancelled by the General Directorate of Passports.
Eligible categories include workers reported as absent who have residency permits, those reported absent but who have not been issued residency permits, and workers who remain in the kingdom with expired residency permits.
Under the initiative, previous outstanding work permit levies will be cancelled when an eligible worker transfers to a new establishment. New work permit fees and financial levies will be calculated from the date of transfer, rather than requiring the new employer to bear accumulated charges from previous periods.
Employers seeking to benefit from the initiative must book a virtual appointment through Qiwa using the service dedicated to correcting the status of absent Yemeni workers and complete the transfer procedures in accordance with the approved conditions.
The General Directorate of Passports has also announced procedures covering Yemeni nationals residing in the kingdom without legal status, with different routes available depending on their circumstances.
Yemenis whose residency permits have expired may transfer to employers requiring their services through the Interior Ministry and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's approved digital platforms, including Absher, Qiwa and Musaned.
The process can be completed electronically without visiting government offices, provided applicants have a valid Yemeni passport and undergo a medical examination.
Workers with absence-from-work reports may also regularise their status by having the report cancelled and transferring their services to another employer, subject to the same passport and medical requirements.
The Passports Directorate said Yemeni beneficiaries who do not hold passports or other travel documents would be granted a free six-month visit visa.
Applicants must book an appointment through Absher, select the designated status-correction centre and appointment time, and provide proof of Yemeni nationality, including a passport or travel document issued by the Yemeni embassy.
Yemenis with expired visit visas of all types, as well as holders of expired visitor IDs, may extend them electronically for six months without visiting a passport office, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport.
Those granted the exceptional visit visa may subsequently obtain legal residency if they secure employment while the visa remains valid, subject to holding a valid Yemeni passport and completing a medical examination.
The broader initiative covers Yemeni nationals in the kingdom with irregular status, subject to the conditions applying to each category, and runs for two months.