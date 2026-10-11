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Saudi Arabia waives work permit arrears for Yemenis under status correction drive that starts today

60-day initiative allows eligible Yemeni workers to transfer to new employers with no fees

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Eligible categories include workers reported as absent who have residency permits, those reported absent but who have not been issued residency permits, and workers who remain in the kingdom with expired residency permits.
Eligible categories include workers reported as absent who have residency permits, those reported absent but who have not been issued residency permits, and workers who remain in the kingdom with expired residency permits.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has waived outstanding work permit fees for eligible Yemeni workers under a new 60-day initiative allowing them to regularise their status and transfer to new employers, according to the Qiwa platform.

The initiative, which begins today Sunday, covers Yemeni professional workers reported as absent from work before June 16, 2026.

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Qiwa said the exemption from overdue financial levies on work permits would apply whether or not workers had previously been issued residency permits. It also covers workers listed as absent who hold final-exit visas, provided those visas are cancelled by the General Directorate of Passports.

Eligible categories include workers reported as absent who have residency permits, those reported absent but who have not been issued residency permits, and workers who remain in the kingdom with expired residency permits.

Under the initiative, previous outstanding work permit levies will be cancelled when an eligible worker transfers to a new establishment. New work permit fees and financial levies will be calculated from the date of transfer, rather than requiring the new employer to bear accumulated charges from previous periods.

Employers seeking to benefit from the initiative must book a virtual appointment through Qiwa using the service dedicated to correcting the status of absent Yemeni workers and complete the transfer procedures in accordance with the approved conditions.

Wider scheme covers Yemenis with irregular status

The General Directorate of Passports has also announced procedures covering Yemeni nationals residing in the kingdom without legal status, with different routes available depending on their circumstances.

Yemenis whose residency permits have expired may transfer to employers requiring their services through the Interior Ministry and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's approved digital platforms, including Absher, Qiwa and Musaned.

The process can be completed electronically without visiting government offices, provided applicants have a valid Yemeni passport and undergo a medical examination.

Workers with absence-from-work reports may also regularise their status by having the report cancelled and transferring their services to another employer, subject to the same passport and medical requirements.

Free six-month visit visa

The Passports Directorate said Yemeni beneficiaries who do not hold passports or other travel documents would be granted a free six-month visit visa.

Applicants must book an appointment through Absher, select the designated status-correction centre and appointment time, and provide proof of Yemeni nationality, including a passport or travel document issued by the Yemeni embassy.

Yemenis with expired visit visas of all types, as well as holders of expired visitor IDs, may extend them electronically for six months without visiting a passport office, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport.

Those granted the exceptional visit visa may subsequently obtain legal residency if they secure employment while the visa remains valid, subject to holding a valid Yemeni passport and completing a medical examination.

The broader initiative covers Yemeni nationals in the kingdom with irregular status, subject to the conditions applying to each category, and runs for two months.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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