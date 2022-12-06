Dubai: The Saudi General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor) has warned motorists against passing by school buses that stop to pick up and drop off children, local media reported.
The Traffic Directorate said violators will be slapped with a fine between SR3,000 and SR6,000.
Coinciding with the beginning of the second school semester, the directorate stressed the importance of adhering to traffic instructions when transporting students.
It also stressed the need to guide children on the right way to get off the vehicle from the right side to ensure their safety and reduce the chances of accidents.
The directorate has called on students not to approach moving vehicles once they reach schools and not to cross streets until vehicles completely stop allowing them to pass.