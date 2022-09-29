Cairo: The Saudi government has unveiled education visas without a requirement for a sponsor, ٍSaudi media reported.
At a meeting headed by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Council of Ministers agreed to devise a long-term education visa granted to students, researchers and experts for the purposes of academic studies and research visits, the Saudi news agency SPA said.
A short-term visa is also introduced and will be granted to students, researchers and visiting trainers for the purposes of language study, training, participation in short courses and student exchange programmes, it added.
Holders of both types of visas will be exempted from the requirement of providing a sponsor.