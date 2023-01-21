Dubai: Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and denounced the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkey embassy in Stockholm by an extremist, which was allowed by the Swedish authorities.
In a statement, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the Kingdom's position of promoting values such as dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and rejecting extremism and hatred.
Turkey denounces the act
Meanwhile, Turkish officials also condemned the Quran-burning protest and Swedish authorities for allowing it.
“Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of ‘freedom of expression’ is completely unacceptable. This is an outright hate crime,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador to Ankara after the leader of the far-right Danish party Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy building in Stockholm.
The Stockholm Police Department said Paludan had been permitted to hold a demonstration near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.
In response to the Swedish authorities' act of granting permission for protests in Stockholm, Turkey also announced the cancellation of the Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson's visit to Ankara, which was scheduled to take place on January 27th.