Dubai: Several regions in Saudi Arabia will witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and torrential rain, from Thursday night until Tuesday,
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said several governorates in the regions of Mecca, Al Baha and Aseer will witness moderate to heavy rains on Thursday, while rainfall intensity is expected to increase on Friday and Saturday.
Moderate to heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, will hit several governorates in the regions of Medina, Qassim and Riyadh on Friday and Saturday. The eastern region, Jazan and Najran will also witness moderate to heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.
The NCM said the expected weather conditions might be accompanied by dust, lack of horizontal visibility, torrential flow, in addition to high waves, noting that hail is also expected to fall.
Moderate to heavy rain is expected to hit several governorates in the regions of Northern Borders, Al Jouf, Hail and Tabuk from Sunday until Tuesday.