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Saudi Arabia to raise electricity, water and sewage tariffs from January 2027

King Salman orders financial support measures, including SR500 monthly allowance increase

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Saudi Arabia to raise electricity, water and sewage tariffs from January 2027
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced increases in electricity, water and sewage tariffs from January 1, 2027, alongside royal directives introducing financial support measures to ease the impact on citizens.

The measures include a SR500 ($133) increase in monthly allowances for certain categories of employees, pensioners and social security beneficiaries, as well as initiatives aimed at boosting the wages of Saudi nationals working in the private sector.

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According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), King Salman bin Abdulaziz directed the implementation of measures to mitigate the financial burden arising from the revised electricity and water tariffs, following recommendations submitted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The directives come as the Saudi energy company and National Water Company announced details of the tariff adjustments scheduled to take effect at the beginning of next year.

The financial support measures are intended to help eligible citizens cope with higher utility costs, while additional initiatives will focus on improving wages for Saudi employees in the private sector.

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