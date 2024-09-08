Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to host the first international edition of the International AI Olympiad (IAIO) in Riyadh from September 8 to 12, 2024.

Organised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the event will feature participants from around 25 countries.

The Olympiad is being held in collaboration with the International Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) and the International Research Centre for Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) in Slovenia, under the patronage of UNESCO.

The IAIO aims to be a premier platform for AI competitions, fostering talent and skills among participants. The event will bring together scientists and AI enthusiasts to exchange ideas, enhance their capabilities, and explore the latest advancements in the field.

In the lead-up to the Olympiad, SDAIA conducted a series of virtual lectures to prepare teams and empower students with knowledge in AI.