Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will grant visas to fans holding tickets to the World Cup in Qatar, local media reported.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), spectators with the Hayya fan ID will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas 10 days before the tournament starts. Those granted visas will be able to stay for up to 60 days in Saudi Arabia.
The Hayya card is mandatory for ticket holders going to the World Cup in November and December. The Saudi Foreign Ministry added that pre-entry to Qatar was not required, though those coming will have to have medical insurance coverage.
The visa will allow them to exit and re-enter the country during that period. Anyone applying for a visa must also obtain medical insurance before travelling to Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya reported.
Football’s biggest tournament kicks off on November 20 with a match between Qatar and Ecuador at Doha’s Al Bayt Arena.
FIFA reported this month that more than 2.45 million tickets had been sold.