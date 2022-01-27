“Taking into account that the middle of the year 1139H, corresponding to the month of February of 1727 that signals the commencement of the reign of Imam Mohammed bin Saud, who founded the first Saudi state, we, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, decreed that February 22 of every year is designated to mark the commemoration of the founding of the Saudi state under the name ‘Founding Day’, and will be an official holiday.”

“I take a great pride in the deep roots of this blessed state and the firm bonds between its citizens and leadership, which began three centuries ago with the reign of Imam Mohammed bin Saud when he founded the first Saudi state in the middle of 1139H (early 1727), which lasted until 1233H (1818), with Diriyah as its capital and the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) as its constitution, and which provided unity and security in the Arabian Peninsula following centuries of fragmentation, dissension and instability, and survived attempts of elimination,” King Salman said.

Seven years following the end of the first Saudi state, Imam Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud succeeded in 1240H (1824) in restoring it, establishing the second Saudi state, which lasted until 1309H (1891), the royal decree stated.