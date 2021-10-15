Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will lift most COVID-19 restrictions from October 17 in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, State News Agency said quoting interior ministry official.
The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's Mecca and Medina mosques, the agency added. The faithful who have received both vaccine doses will now be able to visit the mosques while wearing a mask and using the Umrah tracking app.
Masks in open spaces will no longer be mandatory for fully-vaccinated people, although people must still wear them in closed spaces.
Social distancing regulations will also be lifted and transport, restaurants, cinemas and other public gatherings will be allowed to operate at full capacity for the fully-vaccinated.
Wedding halls will be also be allowed to operate with no restrictions on attendance, although those attrending must still comply with the precautions, including masks in closed spaces.
The interior ministry said that the rules were subject to change depending on the development of the pandemic.