Riyadh: For the first time in Saudi Arabia’s history, three Saudi women were made members of the board of directors of the Saudi Association of Financial Analysts, Saudi media reported.
Rawan Aljermawi, CFA, Khlood Aldukheil, CFA and Mona Alnemer, CFA, were among the winners of the Saudi Association of Financial Analysts’ new board of directors in the 2020 elections, which for the first time witnessed the submission of 28 male and female candidates, with 164 members eligible to vote.
The three Saudi women are certified financial analysts and members of the CFA Institute, the premier global association for investment management professionals.
It is an international organisation that provides investment professionals with education, a code of ethics to follow, and several certification programmes. Formerly known as the Association for Investment Management and Research (AIMR), CFA Institute includes members who hold the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation or are otherwise bound by its rules. The CFA Institute’s primary mandate is to specify and maintain a high standard for the investment industry.
CFA Institute is guided by a board of governors that is comprised of 20 board members, most of whom are elected by the institute’s members for three-year terms. The organisation is headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., and has offices in New York, Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, London, and Brussels. It produces industry guidelines such as the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS).