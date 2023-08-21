Dubai: As Saudi students embarked on a fresh academic year on Sunday, the General Directorate of Traffic warned of heavy penalties for drivers found overtaking school buses while they stop to pick up or drop students.
According to the Directorate, overtaking stationary school buses would result in a traffic violation fine ranging between 3,000 to 6,000 riyals. Drivers should not overtake school buses on the roads to ensure the safety of students.
This warning comes at a time when over six million male and female students from various stages of public education made their way back to school on Sunday. They were accompanied by roughly 1.36 million students from universities, technical and vocational training institutions, as well as special and continuous education institutes from every region and governorate in Saudi Arabia.
Last Sunday marked the end of a 51-day summer vacation, as over 500,000 teachers, administrative staff, and supervisors returned to their roles. Over 28,000 educational establishments, from schools to higher education institutions, reopened their doors across the Kingdom.