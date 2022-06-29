Cairo: Saudi Arabia will levy a fine of SR10,000 on anyone caught coming to perform next month’s Hajj pilgrimage without a permit, a security official has said.
In implementation of Hajj-regulating instructions, pilgrims must obtain permits from the component agency, added spokesman for the Saudi Public Security Department Brig. Sami Al Shuwairekh.
“Anyone caught arriving [for Hajj] without a permit, will get a fine of SR10,000,” he was quoted as saying in media remarks.
The official urged citizens and expatriates to abide by Hajj-related instructions. “Security personnel will undertake their missions on all roads leading to the Grand Mosque and holy sites and inside them to expose illegals,” he added.
Eligible pilgrims this year must be under 65, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present a negative PCR test result, Saudi authorities have said.
Saudi Arabia has said it will allow 1 million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform this year’s Hajj, after restricting the annual ritual to some thousands of Muslims living inside the country for the last two years due to COVID-19 outbreak.
Around 2.5 million Muslims from around the world used to attend Hajj in Saudi Arabia every year before the pandemic.