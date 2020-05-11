The prices have been reduced almost by half

Saudi Aramco Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has slashed fuel prices in the Kingdom by almost 50 per cent starting Monday (May 11), according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Gasoline 91 will now be priced at SR0.67 per liter in stead of SR1.31, while gasoline 95 will now be SR0.82 per liter down from SR1.47 in the previous month.