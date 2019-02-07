Manama: Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector is set for a plethora of international options that include live performances, touring theme parks and outdoor cinemas.
The events, attractions and shows will be heading to the kingdom after Turki Bin Abdul Mohsen Al Shaikh, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), signed several memoranda of understanding in London with a group of entities that will expand the entertainment sector.
“The agreements aim to enrich and diversify entertainment offering in the Kingdom and attract contributions from world-class professionals and operators,” the Centre for International Communication (CIC) said.
The MoU with ‘Flying Music’ will organise global theatrical shows such as ‘Thriller’ while other MoUs with the British magician ‘Dynamo’ and ‘The Works’ will organise ‘The Illusionist’ show.
Movie fans will experience open-air cinema shows thanks to ‘Luna Cinema’, while touring educational exhibitions will be held by ‘1001 Inventions’.
Al Shaikh also signed agreements with ‘Design Lab Experience’ to organise Ramadan tents featuring entertainment options in various locations in the Kingdom, and with ‘TeamPartner Three’ specialised in touring theatres to operate two theatres and train Saudi teams.
MoUs were also signed with ‘Durrat Arriyadh’ and ‘Durrat Al Arus’ to use their infrastructure and facilities for entertainment events.
An agreement with ‘Police Academy’ includes presenting interactive shows for audiences in a dedicated area, and the accord with ‘Ultimate Soldier Challenge’ will produce the ‘Soldiers Challenge’ show that will feature the participation of Saudi armed forces members.
A ‘Ferrari Festival’ will present an interactive public parade showcasing Italian Ferrari vehicles, and ‘Mellors Group’ will stage touring theme parks.
‘Insomnia’ is to organize one of the largest video game exhibitions in the world and ‘DOTA2’ will hold a festival featuring the famous game.
MoUs were also signed with ‘Merlin Entertainment’ which owns the famous ‘Madame Tussauds’ wax museums and ‘IMG’ to organise ‘The Color Run’ race in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in boosting entertainment within the kingdom to create new options for its citizens.
In April 2017, it announced plans to build its largest entertainment, cultural and sports city in Al Qidiya, southwest of the capital Riyadh.
The city, the first of its kind in the world, will be built over an area of 334 square kilometres. It will also have a major safari area.
Saudis said they looked forward to the city becoming a prominent cultural landmark and an important centre for meeting the recreational, cultural and social needs of the future generations in the kingdom.
The project is within the framework of plans to support Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 by creating quality and distinctive investments at home in order to serve the country and the citizens.
It will also contribute to diversify the sources of national income, boost Saudi economy and create more employment opportunities for young people, officials said.