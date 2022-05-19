Cairo: Saudi health authorities said the so-called ‘Shawwal depression” is baseless, citing reasons for mood swings at this time of the year.
Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar that follows the Muslim fast month of Ramadan.
The Health Ministry said there are two main reasons for bad mood: inadequate sleep and imbalanced nutrition.
People who sleep fewer than five hours a day are prone to negative feelings, the ministry said on Twitter.
In terms of nutrition, skipping one meal results in a drop in blood sugar, causing fatigue, it added.
The ministry recommended people to get enough sleep and balanced diet to enjoy psychological well-being and safeguard themselves against mood swings.