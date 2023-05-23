Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has declared the 15th of Dhul Qadah that falls on June 4, as the last day for issuing permits to perform Umrah this season.
The decision comes as part of the preparations for welcoming Hajj pilgrims, expected to start arriving in Saudi Arabia the following Sunday.
The ministry emphasised that the Umrah visa does not authorise pilgrims to perform Hajj.
All Umrah visa holders are mandated to depart by the 20th Dhul Qadah, corresponding to June 18.
The General Directorate of Public Security previously declared an entry ban into Mecca for residents lacking a specific Hajj season pass. This regulation came into effect on the 25th of Shawwal as part of the guidelines for organizing Hajj 1444AH. Travellers without appropriate permits will be barred at entry points on the routes to Mecca.
The directive stipulates that vehicles and expatriate residents must return to their point of origin unless they possess an entry permit issued by the relevant authority for work at the holy sites.
Exemptions apply to holders of a muqeem ID (resident identity card) issued in Mecca, or those with an Umrah or Hajj permit.
The General Directorate of Passports has commenced the process of electronically receiving applications for entry permits to the holy city. The initiative targets domestic workers, non-Saudi family members, workers in establishments located in the holy city, seasonal work visa holders, and contractors affiliated with establishments registered in the “Ajeer” system for the Hajj season 1444 AH.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the service aims to streamline processes for beneficiaries, conserve time, and reduce effort.
The “Absher Individuals” platform offers permits for domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, while the “Muqeem” portal provides access to entry permits for all agencies, according to the SPA.