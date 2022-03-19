Dubai: Hajj and Umrah service providers will be slapped with a fine of SR25,000 for every pilgrim overstaying in the Kingdom, local media reported.
The official spokesman for the Passports of Mecca, Capt. Abdul Rahman Al Qathami, said the penalties will be imposed on the Hajj and Umrah companies as they are responsible for sending back the pilgrims before their visas expire.
Attending a programme titled the “First Bulletin” on Al Ekhbariya channel, Al Qathami said that the Hajj and Umrah service providers have a great responsibility in helping the enforcement of visa regulations in view of the resumption of the arrival of pilgrims in large numbers following the lifting of most of COVID-19 precautionary measures.
He said representatives of several Hajj and Umrah companies were summoned in the past to investigate charges of violations against them.
As many as 208 companies have been found guilty of committing violations and penalties were imposed on each one of these companies, he said, while noting that fines against the violations would start from SR25,000 for each pilgrim.