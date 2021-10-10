Dubai: From the university gates to the classroom, security guard Misha’al has fulfilled his life's dream.
A university in the Saudi city of Najran hired its security guard as a lecturer for five years.
During a TV interview with Al Ekhbariya channel, Misha’al said: “I was working as a security guard, in front of the university gate, watching students and professors as they enter and leave the university. I have always dreamed of having a place in this institution.
“Powered by determination and strong will, I completed my high school and joined the university where I was working as a security guard. Few years later, I graduated with distinction, and the university contracted me for five years as a teaching assistant,” he added.
Saudi Arabia has made considerable progress in improving its literacy rate. In 2015, the adult literacy rate was 95 per cent, compared with 71 per cent in 1992. The youth literacy rate in 2015 was 99 per cent.
As part of the country’s development plan, Vision 2030, the target is to eradicate illiteracy by 2024. The government granted SAR 192 billion ($51 billion) to the education sector in 2018. In line with SDG 4, the government hopes that by improving education and increasing literacy they will create a more stable, knowledge-based economy. In addition, higher literacy rates by 2024 will allow six years for improved knowledge to lead to a more diversified economy.