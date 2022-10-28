Dubai: King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has sacked the President of King Abdulaziz University (KAU), Dr. Abdurrahman Al Youbi, over corruption charges and referred him to investigation authorities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
According to the royal order, the decision was made in light of a report against Al Youbi that was filed by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).
The royal edict stated that Al Youbi had committed crimes such as using his position to further personal interests , stealing from universities, money laundering and forgery.
The King, meanwhile, issued an order appointing Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Saad as Governor of Al Kharj in excellent rank.
In another order, Hisham bin Abdurrahman Al Sheikh has been appointed as assistant to the President of the Human Rights Commission in excellent rank.