Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that Riyadh Season 2022, which is scheduled to launch on Friday, October 21, will include more than 8,500 activity days and experiences in 15 venues, each with a special entertainment feature, local media reported.
Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said that the season contains 252 restaurants and cafes, 240 stores, daily fireworks, 8 international shows and more than 150 concerts.
In addition to events and shows in several zones in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the activities include 108 interactive experiences, 7 foreign exhibits, 2 international football matches, WWE competitions, 17 Arab plays, and more.
Riyadh Season 2022 will take place in Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival, and Riyadh Front.
The event combines exclusivity, suspense, and modernism, making Riyadh a significant incubator, a popular travel destination, and an intellectually stimulating environment that exceeds local and international expectations. Additionally, it advances the entertainment sector and strengthens the Kingdom’s standing as one of the top regional and international entertainment hubs.