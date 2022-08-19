Cairo: Saudi authorities have busted a racket of citizens charged with making fake offers for used cars online and raking in over SR6 million in illicit gains as a result, a prosecution official has said.
The suspects in their 30s have been questioned and charged with setting up an organised gang for financial fraud by touting bogus offers online for used cars and seizing money from potential customers, Sabq news portal quoted the official as saying.
They defrauded the unsuspecting customers of SR6.7 million, the official added.
Investigations revealed that the suspects, whose total number was not revealed, were involved in repeating such illegal acts, taking advantage of the victims’ needs of the cars. “The accused have been arrested to refer them to the specialised court to face disciplinary penalties,” said the official.