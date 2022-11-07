Dubai: Starting on Monday, November 7, Saudi Arabia will once again be hiring Filipino workers, including domestic helpers. The maximum salary for hiring domestic help from the Philippines has been set at SR17,288.
All businesses and agencies who offer mediation services for the hiring of domestic workers are advised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to carefully abide by the salary cap that has been made public.
According to Saad Al Hammad, the ministry’s spokesman, “this is to avoid the penalties established in the requirements of the Labor Law with reference to the recruitment activity and offering of labor services.”
Speaking to Okaz newspaper, the spokesperson clarified the authorized ceiling of recruitment costs for workers of various nationalities. SR9500 for Ugandan nationals, SR10000 for Thais, SR10,870 for Kenyans, and SR13,000 for Bangladeshis are a few of these.
On September 13, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on the resumed dispatch of Filipino employees, including domestic workers, to the Kingdom beginning on November 7, 2022.
The agreement was signed by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al Rajhi and the Secretary of the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Susan Ople.