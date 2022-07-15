Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Health has announced the detection of its first monkeypox case in Riyadh. The infected person returned from outside the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported..
The ministry assured that the person is under medical care in accordance with the approved health procedures. It identified all those who have been in contact with the infected person, yet none of them showed symptoms, SPA said.
Saying that the ministry continues to monitor and follow-up the developments with regard to monkeypox, it said everything is done in all transparency, citing its readiness and ability to deal with such cases.
The ministry recommended that everyone should follow health instructions, especially during travel, through its official channels, as well as the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) or contact the Centre (937) in case of any inquiries regarding monkeypox virus.