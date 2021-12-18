Dubai: Saudi Arabia has rejected the UN resolution on "sexual orientation" and “gender identity,” adding that such terminology is against Kingdom’s history and culture, as well as the voice and legislation of many countries.
Abdallah Al Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, said that God created man and woman, male and female, but anything else is “against nature.”
Al Mouallimi stressed the practice of international democracy is based on a moral foundation that respects the values and cultures of other peoples.
He emphasised that the divine nature that people were created by is made of male and female.
“Imposing others’ values and concepts inconsistent with this divine nature is completely rejected by countries whose culture, religious identity, customs and traditions are against such values and concepts.
“From the perspective of the firm belief of the Kingdom that every state has the right to enact laws and regulations in accordance with the moral values of their societies and accordance with their culture and religious identity, and because the sponsors of the resolution ignored our firm stance on the highly sensitive terms and concepts contained in the text of the resolution, Saudi Arabia has reservations regarding what is stated in draft resolution entitled “Strengthening the role of the United Nations in promoting democratization and enhancing the holding of periodic and fair elections,” he said.