Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that domestic pilgrims can now start registration for the upcoming Hajj season starting today, June 3, local media reported.
In a statement issued, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the registration will last for 9 days until Saturday, June 11, adding that early registration would not be considered as a privilege for the selection for Hajj.
To perform Hajj this year, citizens and residents who are under 65 years required to completely immunized.
The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with all precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Hajj rituals.
Earlier, that the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has warned that the penalty of anyone caught fingerprinting for Hajj without obtaining a permit will be deportated for 10 years.
Meanwhile, the Jawazat said that the family visit visa cannot be converted into a residency permit (iqama)..