Cairo: Saudi Arabia has opened an investigation into video clips purportedly showing the storming of an orphanage for girls in a provincial area.
Authorities in Assir in south-western Saudi Arabia said that regarding videos and images circulated on social media about an alleged incident inside a social education facility in Khamis Mushait governorate, Assir Governor Prince Turki bin Talal ordered formation of a committee to investigate the incident and all parties involved, the Saudi news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
The alleged clips whose veracity could not be verified show baton-wielding men attacking girls in the presence of security personnel purportedly inside an orphanage in Khamis Mushait.
It was not clear when the incident took place or the cause of the violence.