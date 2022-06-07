Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that pilgrims from Europe, America and Australia can register for this year’s Hajj online, local media reported.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said it has enabled pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia to register electronically for the upcoming Hajj season.
The portal includes various packages, support services, and a 24/7 call centre in multiple languages.
“The portal also enables issuing visas electronically, to meet the aspirations of honourable pilgrims from these countries and ensure quick and easy procedures,” the ministry said in a statement issued yesterday.
Pilgrims can register directly via the portal on the following link: www.motawif.com.sa.
Through the portal, pilgrims can ensure they fulfil all conditions, including being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, under 65 years (i.e. born after 1-7-1957) and having a negative PCR test taken before departure, with priority given to those who have not performed Hajj before.
The ministry announced earlier that foreign pilgrims constitute 85 per cent of the total one million pilgrims who will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.
This means a total of 850,000 foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj while domestic pilgrims’ number has been restricted to 150,000.