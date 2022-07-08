Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s highest Islamic body has urged pilgrims, gathering now in the kingdom to perform Hajj rituals, to strictly observe Islamic precepts and refrain from raising divisive slogans.
“Pilgrims have to be keen on undertaking the Hajj rituals according to Allah Almighty’s codes and traditions of the Prophet, peace be upon him, and avoid all wrongdoing and whatever causes discord and grudges among Muslims including heated argumentation and slogans that stir hostilities,” the Council of Senior Scholars said in a statement.
“This will make words and deeds during Hajj all seek good, piety and cooperation away from sedition and disagreement,” the council added.
“The greatest the pilgrims can do is to be devoted to Allah alone and to do their level best so that their deeds are wholly directed to Him in prayers, supplications, Tawaf (circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba) and all other worshipping.”
The council also advised the faithful to be good towards their fellow pilgrims and be careful not to hurt them in words or deeds.
Around 1 million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom are now gathering in Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj that reaches its climax today in Arafat.
The kingdom has increased the number of Muslims allowed to attend the Hajj after restricting the annual rituals to some thousands of Muslims living inside the country for the last two years due to the pandemic.