Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a plan to localise the dental profession, initially setting it at 35 per cent as of next March as the kingdom is seeking to offer more jobs to its citizens.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Human Resources has announced Saudising the dental profession in the private sector by 35 per cent starting from March 10.
The Ministry of Health said it will follow up the implementation of the decision geared towards increasing Saudis’ engagement in the labour market.
Compliant private sector institutions stand to benefit from incentives and support programme offered by the Ministry of Human Resources to help employ Saudis.
These incentives include support to the process of looking for qualified employees, training and employment continuity as well as having access to Saudi employment programmes.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 32.2 million people, is home to a large community of expatworkers.
In recent years, the kingdom has launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate as part of a labour policy known as “Saudisation”.
In mid-2022, ministerial decrees were announced restricting jobs in certain sectors to Saudis only. They covered, optics jobs, customer services, licensed aviation professions including co-pilots and air controllers, sales outlets and periodic checks of cars.
In December, another decree localising employment for postal services and parcel transport across the country went into effect. Saudi Arabia is also implementing a regional employment programme for its nationals.