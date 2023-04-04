Dubai: The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has recently distributed over 30,000 Zamzam water containers across the Grand Mosque, its yards, and outdoor facilities, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
These containers are refilled five times a day to ensure that visitors have access to the holy water.
In addition to the water containers, the General Presidency provided 300 mobile vans for distributing Zamzam bottles and 80 smart vehicles with a capacity of 80 liters each.
The services of providing Zamzam water are managed by the Agency for Field Services and Affairs and Environmental Protection, with over 1,030 workers ensuring smooth distribution.
To maintain the quality of the water, employees from the Zamzam Laboratory conduct daily tours to inspect the distribution sites. More than 30 samples are taken per day across a 24-hour working system to ensure that the water is of the highest quality.
The General Presidency stressed that it is committed to providing the best possible services for visitors to the holy sites and to ensure that they have easy access to Zamzam water, which holds significant spiritual importance for Muslims.