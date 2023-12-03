Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested a 17,976 individuals across various regions of the Kingdom in a week, in a major crackdown on violators of residency, labour and border security regulations.
The arrests were made during joint field campaigns conducted by multiple units of the security forces from November 23 to 29, according to the Ministry of Interior.
Also read
- Saudi Civil Defence issues warning as thunderstorms threaten most regions
- Saudi Arabia wins the bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
- Cristiano Ronaldo faces lawsuit over promotion of cryptocurrency
- Saudi female microbiology expert earns PhD in coffee plant pathology, paving way for women in agriculture
The comprehensive sweep resulted in the arrest of 10,881 individuals who had violated residency regulations, 4,159 border security rules and 2,936 labour laws.
In addition, during the operation, 700 individuals were arrested while attempting to cross the Kingdom’s border illegally. Among these individuals, 40 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 56 per cent were Ethiopians, and 4 per cent hailed from various other nationalities. Notably, 128 violators were caught while trying to exit Saudi Arabia illegally.
The crackdown also led to the arrest of seven individuals involved in transporting and harbouring violators of residency and work regulations, as well as those engaged in activities aimed at covering up these illegal actions.
Currently, 51,267 individuals are undergoing legal procedures for violating regulations, with 44,922 being men and 6,345 being women.
Among these individuals, 45,054 violators have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain the necessary travel documents, while 2,070 violators directed to complete their travel reservations.
Additionally, 9,343 violators have been deported.
The Ministry of Interior emphasised that anyone found aiding the entry of infiltrators, providing transportation or shelter to violators, or offering any form of assistance or service will face severe penalties.
These penalties may include imprisonment for up to 15 years, a maximum fine of SR1 million, and the confiscation of means of transportation and accommodation.