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Saudi Arabia orders airlines to verify passenger travel documents before boarding

Carriers to check latest entry, exit and transit requirements before passengers board

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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GACA instructed commercial and private airlines to verify the latest entry, exit and transit requirements for passengers in their countries of departure, destination and transit.
GACA instructed commercial and private airlines to verify the latest entry, exit and transit requirements for passengers in their countries of departure, destination and transit.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has directed all airlines operating at the Kingdom’s airports to ensure passengers have the documents required to enter or leave Saudi Arabia and to reach their final destinations or transit points.

In a circular, GACA instructed commercial and private airlines to verify the latest entry, exit and transit requirements for passengers in their countries of departure, destination and transit.

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Airlines must obtain the latest requirements through official channels of the relevant authorities or regulations approved by those authorities.

GACA also instructed carriers to take the necessary precautions at boarding points to ensure passengers hold all documents required by their destination and any countries through which they will transit.

The authority stressed that airlines must comply with all circulars, orders and instructions it issues.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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