Carriers to check latest entry, exit and transit requirements before passengers board
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has directed all airlines operating at the Kingdom’s airports to ensure passengers have the documents required to enter or leave Saudi Arabia and to reach their final destinations or transit points.
In a circular, GACA instructed commercial and private airlines to verify the latest entry, exit and transit requirements for passengers in their countries of departure, destination and transit.
Airlines must obtain the latest requirements through official channels of the relevant authorities or regulations approved by those authorities.
GACA also instructed carriers to take the necessary precautions at boarding points to ensure passengers hold all documents required by their destination and any countries through which they will transit.
The authority stressed that airlines must comply with all circulars, orders and instructions it issues.