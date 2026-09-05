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US approves $5b sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia

US move aims to bolster Saudi defenses amid escalating Iran-linked attacks

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AFP
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File photo: US President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
File photo: US President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
AFP

Washington: The United States on Friday announced the approval of a $5 billion sale of bombs, guidance kits and other equipment to Saudi Arabia, which has been repeatedly attacked during the US-Israeli war against Iran.

"The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia's airborne defense capability to counter current and future regional threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and improve interoperability with systems operated by US forces and other Gulf region partners," the US State Department said in a statement.

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The sale will also "support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally," the department said.

Saudi Arabia has been targeted with drone and missile strikes by Iranian forces and Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthi rebels since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran earlier this year.

The State Department has notified Congress of the proposed sale of the bombs to Riyadh, which still needs to be approved by US lawmakers.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaIran

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