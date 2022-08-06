Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said there is no maximum limit for overseas Muslims wishing to perform umrah during the year as the new season for lesser pilgrimage started in the kingdom a week ago.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also said that overseas Muslims can enter Saudi Arabia and leave via any airport in the kingdom without being limited to the Jeddah airport, Saudi news portal Ajel reported.
The ministry added that umrah undertaking requires obtaining a permit from the app Eatmarna, provided the applicant is not infected with COVID-19 or has not come in contact with a patient.
Last week, the ministry unveiled the possibility for Muslims, arriving in the kingdom from abroad to undertake umrah, to plan their own itineraries electronically without a mediator on one of accredited platforms by logging onto the link: https://maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa/Home/OTAs
The step is part of efforts to facilitate pilgrims’ trips and guarantee delivery of high-quality services to them.
A date for umrah can be booked after overseas pilgrims obtain related visas via the app “Eatmarna” as part of easy-to-access electronic procedures available round the clock.
The new season of umrah commenced on July 30, which marked the start of the new Islamic Hijiri year.
Authorities in the kingdom have geared up for the new season that is expected to draw more than 10 million Muslims, according to Saudi officials.